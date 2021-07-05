Senior Connect
New restaurant opens, donates over $7,000 to local non-profit

Grand Opening of Walk On's Sports Bistreaux in Wilmington.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened on July 1, serving guests free food through July 3. Money made from alcohol sales on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday was donated to a local non-profit, Ocean Cure.

Ocean Cure is an organization that creates accessible opportunities to beaches for those with disabilities.

Walk On’s Wilmington General Manager Kevin Griever said “it is a great feeling.”

Monday, July 5 was the grand opening, where Griever presented Ocean Cure Founder Kevin Murphy with a $7,467.50 check.

“The donation is absolutely huge, especially after last year with COVID, we were not able to do a lot of fundraisers, this will help us finish out the summer in a good, positive light,” said Murphy.

Giving back is part of Walk On’s mission--Griever knew that he wanted to donate somewhere local, to an organization that is helping the community. After he attended an Ocean Cure event, he said he was so touched that it was a no-brainer he needed to donate to that organization.

“We’re just thankful for Walk On’s, choosing us to do this, this has been awesome and it’s really, really gonna help us have a great summer,” Murphy said.

The pandemic slowed things down for Ocean Cure, including donations. This check from Walk On’s will help get things back to normal.

“I’m elated. I already know where the money’s going towards. It’s gonna help us with the beach accessibility, beach wheelchairs, and beach mat that we have in Carolina Beach, so we can do some repairs, fixing up some things and it’s a great positive thing for our community,” said Murphy.

Giving back for Walk On’s doesn’t stop here--the restaurant will support local organizations on give back days, giving them a certain percentage of sales for that day.

“We’re just excited to invite the community in,” said Griever.

To learn more about participating in a give back day, click here.

