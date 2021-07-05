Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour before he was rescued.(SOURCE: USCG)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who fell off his boat 37 miles offshore from Wrightsville Beach early Monday afternoon, did not have his engine cut-off switch (ECOS), also known as a “kill switch” attached; his boat took off leaving him stranded in the water.

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour before he was found and rescued by a couple of Good Samaritans, according to Captain Ryan Saporito with Sea Tow. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Sea Tow and the Coast Guard were alerted at 1 p.m. that a man was in the water offshore and that he had been located by a father and son on a fishing trip.

According to the Coast Guard, the father and son were fishing when they were almost hit by another boat. When they realized the boat had no driver, they followed it and were able to stop and board the boat, a 23-foot Parker. They used the GPS track line search to retrace the boat’s path and found the driver treading water.

The driver did not require medical attention. He and his boat were returned safely to the launch at Masonboro inlet.

According to the Coast Guard, as of April 1, drivers of all boats under 26-feet are required to wear an ECOS.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Joseph Kempton
Man charged with murder in Pender County
Gwendolyn Mayer was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on...
UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe and then arrested
Riverfront Park grand opening
Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Riverfront Park grand opening
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn.
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn
Car enthusiasts enjoy seeing nearly 200 automobiles
Car show, arts and crafts market among favorites at N.C. Fourth of July Festival

Latest News

Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Hotels in Wrightsville and Carolina Beaches commanding record high rates, and rooms are still...
Local beach hotels command record-high room rates as vacationers come back in droves
Deadly Greenville apartment fire
One person dead following Greenville apartment fire
Grand Opening of Walk On's Sports Bistreaux in Wilmington.
New restaurant opens, donates over $7,000 to local non-profit