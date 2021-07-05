It’s time again for another Coastal Duck Derby

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s time to purchase your duck to be entered into the annual Coastal Duck Derby! This year’s prize: a trip to Walt Disney World.

The event is happening August 27, 2021. You do not need to be there to win the grand prize. All proceeds from the event benefit the work of area non-profit Coastal Horizons.

Each duck costs just $5 and will be your entry into the race to win the trip for 4 to the theme park in Florida. The grand prize includes airfare, accommodations, tickets to the park and money to spend at Disney World.

