First Alert Forecast: gorgeous 5th of July, watching Elsa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! After a stellar 4th, your First Alert Forecast opens with a gorgeous 5th of July across the Cape Fear Region. A high pressure cell will deliver sunshine, low rain chances, light southerly breezes, and seasonably hot afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Keep it safe in the 81-degree surf amid one-to-three-foot breakers and a moderate risk of rip currents.

Tropical Storm Elsa will work to stay organized as it crosses Cuba through Tuesday. As Elsa or its remnants chug northward through Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday, your First Alert Forecast reflects medium to high odds for blustery showers and an uptick in rip current activity in the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert for updates in the event Elsa trends stronger and more impactful than currently anticipated. The rest of the tropical scene: quiet.

