Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous 5th of July, watching Elsa

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! After a stellar 4th, your First Alert Forecast opens with a gorgeous 5th of July across the Cape Fear Region. A high pressure cell will deliver sunshine, low rain chances, light southerly breezes, and seasonably hot afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Keep it safe in the 81-degree surf amid one-to-three-foot breakers and a moderate risk of rip currents.

Tropical Storm Elsa will work to stay organized as it crosses Cuba through Tuesday. As Elsa or its remnants chug northward through Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday, your First Alert Forecast reflects medium to high odds for blustery showers and an uptick in rip current activity in the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert for updates in the event Elsa trends stronger and more impactful than currently anticipated. The rest of the tropical scene: quiet.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any location you choose.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Man charged with murder in Pender County
Gwendolyn Mayer was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on...
UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe and then arrested
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn.
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn
Car enthusiasts enjoy seeing nearly 200 automobiles
Car show, arts and crafts market among favorites at N.C. Fourth of July Festival
Fireworks, live music return to Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Fireworks, live music officially kicks off Pleasure Island Summers, holiday weekend

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, July 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, July 4, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: your sunny & hot Independence Day forecast, monitoring Elsa
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, July 3, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, July 3, 2021