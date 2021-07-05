First Alert Forecast: beautiful clear night before rain chances return tomorrow, Elsa approaches the US

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday and 5th of July to you! After a stellar 4th of July weekend, your First Alert Forecast this evening will remain gorgeous with sun and clouds across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will remain summery in the 80s for dinnertime plans before trickling toward the overnight low in the lower 70s.

Dry high pressure will weaken over southeastern NC as we head into tomorrow, moisture will return to the area as Tropical system Elsa advances toward the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Elsa will work to stay organized as it crosses Cuba through Tuesday. As Elsa or its remnants chug northward through Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday, your First Alert Forecast reflects medium to high odds for blustery showers and an uptick in rip current activity in the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert for updates in the event Elsa trends stronger and more impactful than currently anticipated. The rest of the tropical scene: quiet.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any location you choose.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.