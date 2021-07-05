Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Adopt a Duck for the Annual Coastal Duck Derby

A lucky duck has the chance to win a trip to Disney World. (Source: Coastal Horizons)
A lucky duck has the chance to win a trip to Disney World. (Source: Coastal Horizons)(Coastal Horiz (custom credit) | Coastal Horizons)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s time once again to help a great cause in our community by adopting a duck in the Coastal Duck Derby set for next month.

The Annual Coastal Duck Derby proceeds go to helping benefit crisis intervention services of Coastal Horizons. It’s just $5 to adopt a duck to be in the race. That money will enter you into the contest for a trip for 4 to Walt Disney World. The winnings include round trip air fare, 5 days and 4 nights accommodations at either Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge or Wilderness Lodge, 3 day park hopper tickets, and $400 in Disney gift cards. Travel is valid through September, 2022.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Man charged with murder in Pender County
Gwendolyn Mayer was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on...
UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe and then arrested
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn.
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn
Car enthusiasts enjoy seeing nearly 200 automobiles
Car show, arts and crafts market among favorites at N.C. Fourth of July Festival
Fireworks, live music return to Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Fireworks, live music officially kicks off Pleasure Island Summers, holiday weekend

Latest News

Riverfront Park grand opening
Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Riverfront Park grand opening
Car enthusiasts enjoy seeing nearly 200 automobiles
Car show, arts and crafts market among favorites at N.C. Fourth of July Festival
Fireworks, live music return to Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Fireworks, live music officially kicks off Pleasure Island Summers, holiday weekend
City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo cuts ribbon, officially opens Riverfront Park.
Excitement grows for Grand Opening of Riverfront Park