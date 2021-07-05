Adopt a Duck for the Annual Coastal Duck Derby

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s time once again to help a great cause in our community by adopting a duck in the Coastal Duck Derby set for next month.

The Annual Coastal Duck Derby proceeds go to helping benefit crisis intervention services of Coastal Horizons. It’s just $5 to adopt a duck to be in the race. That money will enter you into the contest for a trip for 4 to Walt Disney World. The winnings include round trip air fare, 5 days and 4 nights accommodations at either Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge or Wilderness Lodge, 3 day park hopper tickets, and $400 in Disney gift cards. Travel is valid through September, 2022.

