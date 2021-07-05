Senior Connect
16-year-old dies in July 4 shooting in Charlotte’s South End

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old died after being injured in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End on July 4.

The shooting happened around 3:41 p.m. near a busy intersection on South Boulevard at Remount Road. Police arrived to find a 16-year-old, later identified as Travell Moore, with a gunshot wound. Medic took Moore to the hospital, where he later died.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

WBTV News was at the scene Sunday and saw a car with an apparent bullet hole through the windshield.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Moore’s family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

