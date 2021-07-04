Senior Connect
Man charged with murder in Pender County

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man and charged him with second degree murder after finding a man dead near Lot 30 on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Kempton was arrested after an investigation and is being held in the Pender County jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say they were called in reference to a stabbing. Pender County investigators were able to immediately identify Kempton as a suspect.

Sheriff Cutler requests any citizen with information contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

