Man charged with murder in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man and charged him with second degree murder after finding a man dead near Lot 30 on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Kempton was arrested after an investigation and is being held in the Pender County jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say they were called in reference to a stabbing. Pender County investigators were able to immediately identify Kempton as a suspect.

Sheriff Cutler requests any citizen with information contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

