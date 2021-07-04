Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: your sunny & hot Independence Day forecast, monitoring Elsa

Your First Alert Weather Team
By Claire Fry
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good morning and happy Independence Day! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast this morning! You can count on sunshine and heat to dominate today’s forecast. This morning, temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s for breakfast-time before trickling toward the daytime high in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

RIP CURRENT RISK: Moderate. Keep this in mind if you’re getting in the water! Make sure everyone knows the plan to escape!

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Elsa will continue to charge through Jamaica, Cuba, & the Cayman Islands this weekend. Eventual Carolina impacts, if any, from Elsa, cannot yet be defined. Moisture will be coming into the area as early as Tuesday, before the actual system moves through Wednesday and Thursday.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.

Remember, your WECT Weather App allows you to take the forecast out a full ten-days for any location you choose. It’s a helpful tool whether at home or on the go!

