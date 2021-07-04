Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Mayer was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on...
UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe and then arrested
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn.
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn
Wilmington police are searching for the driver of a car that was found partially submerged...
Wilmington police search for driver after car found partially submerged
According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Police Department, the...
Man charged with murder in Pender County
Hinman was sentenced to a consolidated term of 192-291 months in prison.
Man found guilty of sex offenses with minor sentenced to 16-24 years

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches