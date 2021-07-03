Senior Connect
Advertisement

Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Chadbourn.

According to officials, the Chadbourn Police Department was notified of shots fired at 3:46 a.m. in a parking lot near Broadway Road where they say a large party was taking place.

The police department and District Attorney’s Office have requested the SBI to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146.

This is a developing story.

