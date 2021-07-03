First Alert Forecast: terrific firework weather this weekend, keeping a keen eye on Elsa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Independence Day weekend! After a beautiful day, temperatures will remain in the middle and lower 80s for your dinner-time plans before dipping in the 70s around the time of fireworks!

Sunny periods will promote daytime temperatures in the 80s to near 90 on Sunday. Nights will offer more breathable 60s mixing in with the 70s. Rip current risk: low. This is great news for those of you spending your holiday weekend in the waves!

In the tropics: Hurricane Elsa will charge through the mountainous Caribbean islands this weekend. Eventual Carolina impacts, if any, from Elsa, cannot yet be defined. Moisture will be coming into the area Tuesday, before the actual system moves through Wednesday and Thursday.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

