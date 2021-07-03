Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a stellar holiday weekend ahead, but watching Elsa closely

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Independence Day weekend! In it, a rare July cold front will reach the Cape Fear Region and author some big weather changes.

Behind the front, Saturday and Independence Day will feature dramatically lower shower chances. Sunny periods will promote daytime temperatures in the 80s to near 90 on Sunday. Nights will offer more breathable 60s mixing in with the 70s. Rip current risk: low.

In the tropics: Hurricane Elsa will charge through the mountainous Caribbean islands this weekend. Eventual Carolina impacts, if any, from Elsa, cannot yet be defined; it remains a system to watch closely as it moves north over or near Florida next week.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, your WECT Weather App allows you to take the forecast out a full ten-days for any location you choose. It’s a helpful tool whether at home or on the go!

