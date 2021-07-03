Fireworks, live music officially kicks off Pleasure Island Summers, holiday weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Stormy weather in Carolina Beach left just in time Friday to make way for live music, amusement rides, fireworks and more at the boardwalk — not only kicking off the Holiday weekend, but also Pleasure Island Summers.

Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation is organizing the Fireworks by the Sea and Boardwalk Blast this summer. The director said there was a lot of excitement surrounding tonight’s events, especially after everything was canceled last summer because of the pandemic.

“With covid the last time we shot fireworks in Carolina beach was 2019, so now we’re going to the 2021 season and we’re finally back,” said Eric Jelinski, Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation Director. “We’re getting a late start but normally these programs run from Memorial Day to Labor Day. However, we are kicking this one off for the Fourth of July weekend.”

They are extending the season through the end of September, so residents and visitors will have more time to enjoy fireworks and live music at the boardwalk every Thursday night.

Johnny Folsom 4, a Johnny Cash tribute band, performed live at the Gazebo stage. Friday was one of the band’s first big performances since the pandemic started.

“It’s been a slow 15 to 18 months really,” said David Burney, the lead singer. “It’s all about connection. I mean, that’s what living is about and to have lost it for a year and a half now I think we all understand how important it is. Music is also something that brings us all together.”

Residents and visitors alike sliding right back into Pleasure Island summer and Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s amazing to have everybody back and just without the masks,” said Troy Eason, who just moved to the area from Colorado.

“I think it’s wonderful because last year for the Fourth of July we stayed at home because, you know, you couldn’t get out because of covid shutdown,” said Anne Brobeck, visiting from Charlotte.

“I’m really glad that we could be hear and do this,” said Aleigha Lawrence, visiting form Winston-Salem.

