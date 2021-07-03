Senior Connect
Brunswick County deputies report missing woman may be connected to accident in Wilmington

Gwendolyn Mayer was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on Sunset Harbor Rd.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - A woman reported missing in Brunswick County Friday evening was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on Sunset Harbor Road.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Gwendolyn Shaye Mayer, 27, may have been involved in an accident in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

The vehicle she was driving matches the description of a car found partially submerged in a ditch at the end of Mercer Avenue in Wilmington.

Mayer is 5′3″ and about 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair with brown/hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black t-shirt, black leggings and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Smith at 910-713-6103 or call 911.

Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information.

