Wilmington police search for driver after car found partially submerged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for the driver of a car that was found partially submerged Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Mercer Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a vehicle crash.

Police officials say a Nissan Versa ran through the guardrail at the end of the road and was found partially submerged in water, toward the bottom of a small, wooded ravine.

First responders searched the surrounding woods and water and have, so far, found no sign of the vehicle’s occupant. A tow truck removed the car just before 3:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

