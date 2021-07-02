Senior Connect
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A waterspout formed offshore Friday afternoon in Myrtle Beach as storms continued to pass through the area.

WMBF News viewer Kevin Hall shared a video of the waterspout from outside the Roxanne Towers on Ocean Boulevard.

The video shows a small funnel forming among some dark clouds far into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, occasional showers and storms are possible throughout the evening with things beginning to clear out by the peak of Independence Day weekend.

