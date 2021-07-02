TowBoat U.S. Captain warns boaters about submerged metal piling

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of what’s expected to be a busy weekend out on the water for July 4th, rescue officials at Wrightsville Beach are warning boaters about the dangers of a submerged metal piling near Banks Channel.

“There’s a large metal piling right around the junction between Motts Channel and Banks Channel in front of the Blockade Runner,” said TowBoat U.S. Captain Jesse Pushee.

Last week, a boat struck the submerged piling in Banks Channel and one passenger was ejected while the boat took on water.

The Piling is marked with a red wreckage buoy — 14 WR — but a boat still managed to clip it late last week.

Pushee was one of the captains who responded to the collision and he said the boat immediately started taking on lots of water.

“We managed to get the boat in between two of our boats to keep it from sinking while we got it to the ramp,” said Pushee. “And when we did get it out of the water, there was about a two-foot gash down the middle of the haul there.”

The boaters — like others — were probably unaware of the hazard in the water.

“If you are in the area, more than likely [you] won’t see a thing other than the wreckage marker — that’s kind of a temporary marker,” Pushee said.

Pushee said the collision could have been much worse.

“One of the passengers was actually ejected out of the boat when they hit the obstruction,” said Pushee. “Another fellow was injured — I believe he injured his rib, but yeah, they’re lucky nothing really worse came of it. It could have ended much more poorly.”

The Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard station says it’s a piling that supported one of the navigational beacons in the area. More specifically, the Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard station said it used to support dayboard number 14. It was damaged, but the Coast Guard does not know how as an accident was never reported.

Because it is marked by a temporary, floating buoy, Officer In Charge Jason Miller said it’s essential you steer clear and do not cut too close to the buoy.

“Those buoys, while they are anchored to the bottom, they’re not truly stationary. So if you can picture that buoy’s floating on the water — it has to have room to move up and down for the tide,” Miller said.

A Coast Guard Cutter out of Fort Macon, Cutter Smilax, will eventually remove the piling, but there is no firm timeline as to when that will be because that crew serves all of North Carolina’s coast.

Meanwhile, it’s best to avoid that part of the channel.

