Surf City Police asking for public’s help to identify larceny suspect

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a person and vehicle in a larceny case.

The male suspect was involved in a larceny that took place on June 19 at approximately 6:15 am at the Topsail Exxon on US Highway 17.

Photos of the suspect and vehicle are attached below.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this case, please call the Surf City Police Department at (910) 328-7711. To send an anonymous tip, use the keyword “surfcity” and text to CRIMES (274637).

Surf City larceny suspect (Surf City Police)

Surf City larceny suspect vehicle (Surf City Police)

