Man found guilty of sex offenses with minor sentenced to 16-24 years

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man found guilty of sex offenses with a 13-year-old female was sentenced to a consolidated term of 192-291 months in prison Friday.

James Harry Hinman, 37, of Hampstead was found guilty by a Pender County jury of Statutory Sexual Offense, Indecent Liberties with a Child, and Sexual Battery.

The teenage female was sexually assaulted by Hinman while she slept and woke up during the assault. She reported the assault the following morning.

District Attorney Ben David commended the victim for having the courage to report her abuse and testify against her abuser to the jury. David encourages victims of sexual assault to report abuse, regardless of when it happened, so predators can be held accountable for their actions. There is no statute of limitations for felonies in North Carolina.

Once released from prison, Hinman will be placed under supervision for five years and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

