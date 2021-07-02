Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper sets rules for N.C. college athletes to get paid from name, image, likeness

Under the order, compensation for a student’s name, image and likeness will not affect a...
Under the order, compensation for a student’s name, image and likeness will not affect a student-athlete’s scholarship eligibility.(Storyblocks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed an executive order setting rules for college athletes in North Carolina to get paid from their name, image and likeness.

The order establishes rules for how student-athletes enrolled in a postsecondary educational institution in North Carolina can earn compensation or obtain representation, for use of their name, image and likeness while enrolled at the institution.

These rules will set a standard for individual institutions to use as they formalize their own policies and procedures. Governor Cooper intends to work with the legislature on potential legislation to supplement this executive order.

“This order ensures that North Carolina has rules in place to let collegiate student-athletes earn compensation from their name, image and likeness. Treating these athletes fairly and uniformly will help our state remain a competitive and desirable place to get educated and compete,” said Governor Cooper.

On July 1, the NCAA’s new rules took effect, allowing student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness, following the enactment of state laws across the country and the US Supreme Court ruling finding that the NCAA’s restriction of certain benefits for student-athletes violated antitrust laws.

The NCAA says these rules will be in place until Congress passes federal legislation setting a uniform standard for name, image and likeness compensation.

At least 25 states have enacted laws or issued executive orders allowing for student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness, with as many as ten laws and executive orders taking effect yesterday.

Under the order, compensation for a student’s name, image and likeness will not affect a student-athlete’s scholarship eligibility.

Read the Executive Order.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial sits along Dawson Street near where the crash happened on Monday. Photo taken...
“He loved everybody” Family mourns teen who died in fatal crash
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
The child was missing near the pier early Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple units in Oak Island help locate child missing near pier
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
UPDATE: Sixth man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
George and Anthony Lawrence were last seen in Supply around 3:30 Thursday.
UPDATE: Missing teen brothers in Brunswick County found safe, officials say

Latest News

Wilmington police are searching for the driver of a car that was found partially submerged...
Wilmington police search for driver after car found partially submerged
Fourth of July traffic expected to be up 40% across state
Medical marijuana bill clears first hurdle in NC – Now what?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after testifying before the House Natural...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have ended extra $300 jobless benefit in N.C.