First Alert Forecast: stormy to stellar weekend, watching Elsa

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Independence Day weekend! In it, a rare July cold front will reach the Cape Fear Region and author some big weather changes.

Ahead of the front, Friday will have many clouds and showers. Drenching, electric, and gusty storms could mix in and may even organize into clusters or lines. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App! High temperatures: 80s. Rip current risk: moderate.

Behind the front, Saturday and Independence Day will feature dramatically lower shower chances. Sunny periods will promote daytime temperatures in the 80s. Nights will offer more breathable 60s mixing in with the 70s. Rip current risk: low to moderate.

In the tropics: speedy Tropical Storm Elsa will charge into the Caribbean Sea this weekend where it will face obstacles like strong trades and mountainous islands. Eventual Carolina impacts, if any, from Elsa, cannot yet be defined; it remains a system to watch.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any location you choose.

