First Alert Forecast: stormy now but a stellar holiday weekend ahead, watching Elsa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Independence Day weekend! In it, a rare July cold front will reach the Cape Fear Region and author some big weather changes.

Ahead of the front, for the rest of today, we will have many clouds and showers. Drenching, electric, and gusty storms could mix in and may even organize into clusters or lines. The thunderstorm threat remains scattered into the evening. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App! High temperatures: 80s. Lows tonight will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Rip current risk: moderate.

Behind the front, Saturday and Independence Day will feature dramatically lower shower chances. Sunny periods will promote daytime temperatures in the 80s to near 90 on Sunday. Nights will offer more breathable 60s mixing in with the 70s. Rip current risk: low.

In the tropics: Hurricane Elsa will charge through the mountainous Caribbean islands this weekend. Eventual Carolina impacts, if any, from Elsa, cannot yet be defined; it remains a system to watch closely as it moves north over or near Florida next week.

