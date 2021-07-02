Excitement grows for Grand Opening of Riverfront Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Grand Opening for Riverfront Park is set for the Fourth of July.

“To come here today and cut the ribbon here with all these folks is just exciting,” said City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

The mayor is calling this new park the cherry on top for the town.

The Grand Opening will be a free, family-friendly event. The playground and splash-pad will be open for kids, and a beer garden will be on the performance lawn for those 21 years of age and older. There will also be food trucks and live music.

“This is a community event, this is the citizens park, I want them to come out and enjoy — kick the tires and come out and enjoy your day out here,” said Saffo.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will wrap up around 8 p.m.

“We want people to come out and enjoy the park, enjoy the festivities,” said Saffo.

Officials said that Wilmington’s fireworks will not be visible from the park, but they encourage everyone to head down to the Riverwalk and watch the show there.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.