Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing man near Elizabeth City after his boat was found.

Officials say that the 61-year-old man took a 12-foot flat-bottom boat out near the Currituck Sound on Friday morning.

911 dispatchers told the Coast Guard that the man left during windy weather conditions.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a 29-foot response boat were launched to look for the man.

Crews with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office found the man’s boat and lifejacket.

Also searching are crews from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Wildlife, North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, and Corolla Beach Rescue.

