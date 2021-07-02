Bladen County seeks to change managed care provider to Trillium, asks for public input

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County is seeking to change its managed care provider and is asking for public input on the proposed change.

According to a news release, the county’s board of commissioners have requested permission from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to leave Eastpointe and join Trillium Health Resources.

If approved, Trillium would then handle managed care for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use services in Bladen County.

An effective date for the change has not yet been determined, according to the release.

“As Medicaid transformation continues in North Carolina, the next phase will be the implementation of behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities tailored plans. Bladen County has determined that it is in the best interest of Bladen County residents to join Trillium at this time so that Trillium will become the tailored plan for our most vulnerable citizens,” the release stated.

County officials say Trillium has a “proven track record” of providing high quality services in rural counties and has a broader array of services than the minimum required by the NCDHHS.

“Trillium has promised to contract with all providers currently serving Bladen County residents and to recruit new providers to fill in gams in services,” the release stated.

Bladen County officials are seeking public comment on this proposed change.

Comments on the proposal can be made to Bladen County Manager Gregory J. Martin in writing to PO Box 1048, Elizabethtown, NC 28337; in person, or via telephone, at the Bladen County Manager’s office, located at 201 East King Street, Elizabethtown, NC 28337, (910) 862-6700, or via email at gmartin@bladenco.org.

Comments will be accepted for 60 days and the comment period will end at 5 p.m. on August 31.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.