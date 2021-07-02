Senior Connect
2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured trying to save children in N.C. house fire

By Jeff Reeves
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 3-year-olds were killed and a 12-year-old was injured trying to save them in a Sampson County house fire early Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The call was first reported just after 9:15 a.m. at a home in the 8800 block of Roseboro Highway.

The emergency call reported a mobile home was on fire and two children were trapped inside.

A Sampson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was first on the scene and tried to get inside the home but the fire was too intense.

Units from several fire departments responded and were able to put the fire out.

A 12-year-old was found at the scene suffering from cuts they received while trying to rescue the toddlers, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary investigation shows the parents woke up to the sound of a smoke detector.

The sheriff’s office said they were unable to get to the 3-year-olds, who were on the other side of the mobile home.

The SBI and State Fire Marshal have been asked to assist in the investigation.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

