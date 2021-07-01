Senior Connect
Reports: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Trump Organization’s CFO has surrendered to authorities, multiple reports say.

Allen H. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are facing charges in connection with a tax investigation.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office are expected to reveal the charges when the indictment is unsealed Thursday.

There’s no indication that former President Donald Trump is facing charges at this stage of the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

The probe has been pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

Trump condemned the investigation earlier this week as biased and said what his business did was standard practice and not a crime.

