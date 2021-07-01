Senior Connect
Removal of memorial to murder victim upsets Atkinson residents

Mayor Elton Newkirk said there is already a park dedicated to victims of domestic violence.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATKINSON N.C. (WECT) - People living in the small town of Atkinson are upset about a memorial to a murder victim being removed.

Neighbors went to the Board of Commissioners meeting tonight to ask why workers took down the memorial dedicated to Brandy Price.

The board was meeting about the budget and would not address the questions.

Mayor Elton Newkirk said there is already a park dedicated to victims of domestic violence and did not elaborate on why Price’s memorial was taken away.

Resident John Brewer was appalled at the lack of sensitivity.

“It sounded like a meeting that was not public — it was spoke of and addressed to remove that memorial for whatever reason. And it’s just appalling that they can just sweep stuff like that under the rug. And I feel like it promotes future domestic violence especially here within the town.”

Price’s estranged boyfriend, William Hewett, faced murder charges but he died after being shot last week by members of a U.S. Marshal’s task force in Whiteville.

Board members said they plan to add Price’s name to the domestic violence memorial already in the park.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

