Prepare for traffic delays from Golf Cart Palooza

Drivers should plan for intermittent delays on Lake Park Blvd. and Cape Fear Blvd. between 5:30...
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent traffic delays are expected from the Island Men Patriotic Golf Cart Palooza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in Carolina Beach.

The event starts at the Publix parking lot. Carts will travel down Lake Park Blvd to Harper Avenue before moving through various neighborhoods and looping back to Cape Fear Blvd. to end at the Boardwalk Gazebo.

Drivers should plan for intermittent delays on Lake Park Blvd. and Cape Fear Blvd. between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Call (910) 599-2879 or email the theislandmen@gmail.com for more information.

