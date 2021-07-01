Senior Connect
Pittsburgh Steeler, Wilmington native Alex Highsmith to host first youth football camp

By Jack Gallop
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker and Wilmington native Alex Highsmith is returning to his former high school to offer local youth the opportunity to participate in his camp and learn from NFL players.

The first annual camp will be held Saturday, July 10 at Ashley High School. Camp will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for participants between 1st and 5th grade, and will resume from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for participants between 6th and 8th grade. All participants will be provided with lunch, skills training, a camp t-shirt, and more. Admission is $20 per child and all proceeds will go to the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation.

The Alex Highsmith Family Foundation is focused on fostering a legacy of faith, family, and football and works to improve the lives of young people in both Wilmington and Pittsburgh. The first annual camp hopes to provide mentorship, physical fitness, and educational resources to the next generation of players in his hometown. All football positions are welcome.

Camp registration is already underway, but there are still limited spots available. Tickets can be purchased here. Admission is based on a first-come first-served basis and will close once full.

For a deeper dive into Highsmith’s journey from Ashley High School to UNC-Charlotte -- to starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers -- check out his interview with WECT’s Jon Evans on the 1on1 Podcast.

Alex Highsmith 1st Annual Youth Football Camp
Alex Highsmith 1st Annual Youth Football Camp(Alex Highsmith Family Foundation)

