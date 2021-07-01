North Carolina Medicaid transitions to Medicaid Managed Care

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Medicaid is a program that allows uninsured and underinsured people to receive medical coverage.

Beginning July 1st, 1.6 million people enrolled in Medicaid in North Carolina will now be under Medicaid Managed Care. This system allows beneficiaries to choose a health care plan tailored to their needs and receive whole person care, like behavioral, physical and social health services.

“We have 5 different plans that they can choose from. And instead of just having one Medicaid Direct program, these 5 different programs--the patient can choose the plan that is better tailored to their medical and mental health needs,” said Tonya Jackson, Director of Social Services for New Hanover County.

Medicaid Managed Care plans. (WECT)

Officials said that basic Medicaid benefits will remain the same through this transition and eligibility rules do not change.

Under the Managed Care program patients will receive more than just medical benefits--these plans will allow them to have access to things like gyms and nutritionists.

“Somebody has diabetes, we can give them all of the medicine in the world, but if they can’t eat healthy, their diabetes is gonna get worse,” said Deputy Secretary for Medicaid Dave Richard.

These plans will help patients in the long run said Richard. “The real long term benefit of this is to really think about how we buy health for people in North Carolina, not just healthcare.”

If a beneficiary has not already selected a plan, they have been auto-enrolled in one and have until September 30th to switch over to another plan if they want.

