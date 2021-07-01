Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Carolina Medicaid transitions to Medicaid Managed Care

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Medicaid is a program that allows uninsured and underinsured people to receive medical coverage.

Beginning July 1st, 1.6 million people enrolled in Medicaid in North Carolina will now be under Medicaid Managed Care. This system allows beneficiaries to choose a health care plan tailored to their needs and receive whole person care, like behavioral, physical and social health services.

“We have 5 different plans that they can choose from. And instead of just having one Medicaid Direct program, these 5 different programs--the patient can choose the plan that is better tailored to their medical and mental health needs,” said Tonya Jackson, Director of Social Services for New Hanover County.

Medicaid Managed Care plans.
Medicaid Managed Care plans.(WECT)

Officials said that basic Medicaid benefits will remain the same through this transition and eligibility rules do not change.

Under the Managed Care program patients will receive more than just medical benefits--these plans will allow them to have access to things like gyms and nutritionists.

“Somebody has diabetes, we can give them all of the medicine in the world, but if they can’t eat healthy, their diabetes is gonna get worse,” said Deputy Secretary for Medicaid Dave Richard.

These plans will help patients in the long run said Richard. “The real long term benefit of this is to really think about how we buy health for people in North Carolina, not just healthcare.”

If a beneficiary has not already selected a plan, they have been auto-enrolled in one and have until September 30th to switch over to another plan if they want.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fisher Wedding
Unbreakable Bond: N.C. couple plans wedding in 2 weeks following cancer diagnosis
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
UPDATE: Sixth man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
NCDOT presents idea to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina
Bill to legalize medical marijuana passes first vote in N.C. senate committee

Latest News

Bladen County Schools assistant principals to receive $400 a day during summer program.
Bladen County Board of Education approves summer pay for assistant principals
In 2017, Rev. Clifford Barnett took the oath of office from District Court Judge James Faison...
Wilmington City Councilman Clifford Barnett announces run for re-election
A memorial sits along Dawson Street near where the crash happened on Monday. Photo taken...
“He loved everybody” Family mourns teen who died in fatal crash
A look over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NHC Board of Commissioners Chair releases statement about future of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge