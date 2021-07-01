Senior Connect
NHC Board of Commissioners Chair releases statement about future of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Reactions were mixed after an idea for replacing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge was presented by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Wednesday evening.

The unsolicited idea proposed a public-private partnership that would include tolls to help cover the costs.

NCDOT presents idea to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman released the following statement Thursday indicating all options need to be considered because of the expected growth in the region and the limited lifespan of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

“As chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, I am committed to finding solutions to our community’s infrastructure needs with a keen focus on the future and the population growth we are expecting, not only in New Hanover County, but also across the region.”

We have to consider all the possibilities to fund the major projects in the Cape Fear region, especially as it pertains to the safety of our citizens, and we have to understand any and all funding sources that are available. I am eager to understand and learn more about the unsolicited proposal that was presented yesterday, so we can make an informed decision on how to move forward.”

Olson-Boseman recalled visiting the bridge as a child, just after it had been built, and remembers it as a significant moment in the region’s history. She referenced its
continued importance as a connection for residents and workers in the region today.

