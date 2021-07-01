Multiple units in Oak Island help locate child missing near pier

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue and Oak Island Police Department teamed up to locate a lost child on Wednesday.

Oak Island PD requested the Water Rescue team and their drones to help them search for a child that went missing near the Oak Island Pier.

Water Rescue responded with their drone and three drone pilots, two trucks, and a surf launch boat. While they did not use the drone, Water Rescue assisted in the search by combing the beach on foot and with their trucks.

With the help of Oak Island PD, the child was located several streets from his family and was safely delivered back to them.

