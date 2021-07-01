Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Multiple units in Oak Island help locate child missing near pier

The child was missing near the pier early Wednesday afternoon.
The child was missing near the pier early Wednesday afternoon.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue and Oak Island Police Department teamed up to locate a lost child on Wednesday.

Oak Island PD requested the Water Rescue team and their drones to help them search for a child that went missing near the Oak Island Pier.

Water Rescue responded with their drone and three drone pilots, two trucks, and a surf launch boat. While they did not use the drone, Water Rescue assisted in the search by combing the beach on foot and with their trucks.

With the help of Oak Island PD, the child was located several streets from his family and was safely delivered back to them.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fisher Wedding
Unbreakable Bond: N.C. couple plans wedding in 2 weeks following cancer diagnosis
NCDOT presents idea to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
UPDATE: Sixth man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

The filing period for most candidates wanting to run in 2021 Municipal Elections across North...
Filing period for candidates in 2021 Municipal Elections starts Friday, July 2
Mayor Elton Newkirk said there is already a park dedicated to victims of domestic violence.
Removal of memorial to murder victim upsets Atkinson residents
Hospital visitors need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more...
Dosher Memorial Hospital patients and visitors to use detour
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports 208 new COVID-19 cases as officials emphasize urgency of vaccinations due to Delta variant