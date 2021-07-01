Man charged with shooting dogs during Bladen Co. break-in accused of home invasion days prior

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County deputies say a man who shot two dogs during a home break-in last week was also involved in an armed home invasion three days prior.

According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect entered a home on Center Road on Friday, June 18, and stole two PlayStation game consoles, an undisclosed amount of money, and a .45 caliber pistol magazine. Deputies say a 14-year-old girl was home at the time of the armed robbery.

Three days later, on June 21, a break-in was reported on Twisted Hickory Road where two dogs were shot — one killed — and handguns, electronic gaming equipment, and cash were stolen from the residence.

RELATED: ‘It just feels like a different place now’: Elizabethtown man shocked after break in, dogs shot.

On Thursday, June 24, the sheriff’s office announced Antwan Jamell Pearson, 32, of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged in connection with the Twisted Hickory Road break-in. He was released from jail after posting a $40,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said investigators would later connect Pearson to the Center Road home invasion and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

He was taken into custody again on Wednesday, June 30 and is currently booked in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Pearson, who is a registered sex offender, recently served nearly seven years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree rape in Bladen County in 2013. He also has multiple prior convictions or larceny, burglary, and breaking and entering.

His parole was revoked after he was charged in connection with the home break-ins, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.