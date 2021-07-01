Senior Connect
Make the most of your July 4th BBQ with advice from Mac’s Speed Shop pitmaster

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brandon Sarkis, Pitmaster, Mac’s Speed Shop, shared tips to help you make the most of your grill this holiday weekend.

Sarkis recommends smoking brisket for your backyard BBQ. He warned to not try to rush the process.

“You can’t pull it at 6 or 7 hours and think it’s going to be the same thing,” he said. “It’s really low and slow.”

Sarkis recommends cooking the brisket over wood or charcoal for 12 hours at 225 degrees until the internal temperature is 202 to 205 degrees.

Remember that the brisket will shrink during the cooking process. So, a 10 lb. brisket will end up at about 4 lbs. once it is cooked.

As far as the rub he puts on the brisket, Sarkis wouldn’t share the secret spices. However, the rub and sauces are available for purchase in-store or at www.macspeedshop.com.

