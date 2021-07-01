Senior Connect
Wilmington City Councilman Clifford Barnett announces run for re-election

In 2017, Rev. Clifford Barnett took the oath of office from District Court Judge James Faison to become the newest member of Wilmington City Council. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incumbent City Councilman Clifford Barnett announced Thursday he is running for re-election in the 2021 Municipal Elections.

Barnett is the first person to announce his intention to continue leading the community.

Filing period for candidates in 2021 Municipal Elections begins Friday, July 2. Barnett says he will file at noon.

The filing period runs from noon, July 2 through noon, July 16th.

Three seats will be up for re-election as the terms for councilmen Barnett, Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin O’Grady will expire.

The next city council election is November 2, 2021.

