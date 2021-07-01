Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: stormy at home and in the tropics but good news for the 4th

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast featuring some dynamic changes for the Cape Fear Region and a look into the active tropics.

Thursday: Enjoy a sunny and seasonably hot first day of July with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few clouds and even a stray shower or storm could mix in but the vast majority of times and places ought to stay dry. Brisk southwest breezes and a moderate risk of rip currents round-out your forecast.

Friday: As balmy southwest breezes continue, expect temperatures to swell from the 70s to the deep 80s under variable clouds. Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop and, as a summer cold front nears, these cells may evolve into a line in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App!

Saturday and Independence Day: As the aforementioned summer cold front muscles its way southward, odds for showers will shrink from 50% Saturday to 10% Sunday. Good trend for the 4th! Winds will shift to west and orchestrate a slight reduction in humidity as temperatures crest in the 80s for the days and fall to the 60s and 70s during the nights.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Five will charge toward the eastern Caribbean islands through Friday and will likely develop into Tropical Storm Elsa as it goes. Swift July trade winds tend to disrupt tropical systems and there are mountainous islands in its path, too. But, should this feature last, it could eventually impact the United States, so it is worth watching.

Be storm-savvy and hurricane-ready with: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any location you choose.

