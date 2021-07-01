Filing period for candidates in 2021 Municipal Elections starts Friday, July 2

RALEIGH N.C. (WECT) - The filing period begins at Noon on Friday, July 2, for most candidates wanting to run in 2021 Municipal Elections across North Carolina. It will end at Noon on Friday, July 16. Candidates running in nearly all city, town and village elections in southeastern North Carolina will file during this two-week timeframe.

The filing period for municipalities with an office requiring residency in a municipal district or ward, which includes Lake Waccamaw, will begin at Noon on Monday, July 26, and end at Noon on Friday, August 13.

Municipal elections for all races in Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties will take place on November 2, 2021.

Nearly all municipal elections in Columbus County will also happen on November 2, 2021. The exceptions will be district elections for seats on Whiteville City Council, which under a new state law are postponed until March 8, 2022, because of a delay in receiving data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Whiteville City Council has until July 19 to inform the county board of elections if members want to keep the at-large mayoral race in 2021 or postpone it to March 8, 2022.

To file for municipal office, a candidate must:

Be 21 years old by Election Day.

Be a registered voter of the county and reside in the municipality at the time they file for office. If they are not already registered to vote, they can register at the time they file their notice of candidacy.

Reside within the district or ward for an office that is elected by district or ward.

File a Municipal Notice of Candidacy with their county board of elections office and pay a filing fee set by the municipality or submit a petition in lieu of paying the fee.

File an organizational report for the candidate committee with the county board of elections within 10 days of filing a notice of candidacy or within 10 days of organizing the candidate committee, whichever occurs first.

For partisan elections, be affiliated with the same political party in which he or she intends to file for at least 90 days prior to the filing date.

Disclose any felony convictions. A prior felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate’s rights of citizenship have been restored.

WECT will update this article with a link to the current candidate list once the filing periods begin.

