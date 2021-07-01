Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dosher Memorial Hospital patients and visitors to use detour

Hospital visitors need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more...
Hospital visitors need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more travel time for scheduled appointments.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction work on Howe Street in Southport will affect access to the Dosher Memorial Hospital front entrance and emergency department; all patients and visitors are advised to use a detour route.

People visiting the hospital need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more travel time for scheduled appointments.

The detour route is effective immediately.

To access the hospital front entrance and Emergency Department from 211/133/87:

  • Follow the hospital detour signs from the corner of 211/87 (River Road) to Rob Gandy Boulevard. Follow Rob Gandy Blvd. to E. Leonard Street and make a right (The route is well marked with Hospital detour signs and arrows to point you in the right direction).
  • Follow E. Leonard to Fodale Ave. and make a right. The front entrance of the hospital and Emergency Department will be on your left. The parking lots are open.

Dosher Medical Clinic sites in downtown Southport will also be affected by the construction. Patients are asked to call their medical providers for detour updates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are investigating a crash on Dawson Street last night.
Minor dies after crashing vehicle on Dawson Street during police pursuit, officials say
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
International Logistics Park
California aerospace firm picks southeastern NC for new HQ, manufacturing jobs
Fort Fisher Wedding
Unbreakable Bond: N.C. couple plans wedding in 2 weeks following cancer diagnosis
George Christopher Smoke
Third arrest made in deadly shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident, deputies say

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports 208 new COVID-19 cases as officials emphasize urgency of vaccinations due to Delta variant
Raleigh police are warning residents of a neighborhood in the northwest part of the city that...
Venom-spitting snake caught day after escaping in Raleigh neighborhood
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
UPDATE: Sixth man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party