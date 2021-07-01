Dosher Memorial Hospital patients and visitors to use detour

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction work on Howe Street in Southport will affect access to the Dosher Memorial Hospital front entrance and emergency department; all patients and visitors are advised to use a detour route.

People visiting the hospital need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more travel time for scheduled appointments.

The detour route is effective immediately.

To access the hospital front entrance and Emergency Department from 211/133/87:

Follow the hospital detour signs from the corner of 211/87 (River Road) to Rob Gandy Boulevard. Follow Rob Gandy Blvd. to E. Leonard Street and make a right (The route is well marked with Hospital detour signs and arrows to point you in the right direction).

Follow E. Leonard to Fodale Ave. and make a right. The front entrance of the hospital and Emergency Department will be on your left. The parking lots are open.

Dosher Medical Clinic sites in downtown Southport will also be affected by the construction. Patients are asked to call their medical providers for detour updates.

