Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County officials searching for missing teen brothers

George and Anthony Lawrence were last seen in Supply around 3:30 Thursday.
George and Anthony Lawrence were last seen in Supply around 3:30 Thursday.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juvenile brothers. The two were last seen in the area of South Windward Drive in Supply around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anthony Alexander Lawrence, 15, was last seen wearing a gray tank top, a black Adidas hoodie, dark blue jeans, and tan military style boots. He is around 5′3′'-5′4′' tall and has an athletic build.

George Anthony Lawrence, 17, was last seen wearing a dark red Rhino shirt, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a blue Mossy Oak hat. George is possibly wearing a sling on his left arm. He is also around 5′3′'-5′4′' tall, with a slender build.

Anyone with information should contact Detective G. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fisher Wedding
Unbreakable Bond: N.C. couple plans wedding in 2 weeks following cancer diagnosis
Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James...
UPDATE: Sixth man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor at house party
NCDOT presents idea to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina
Bill to legalize medical marijuana passes first vote in N.C. senate committee

Latest News

Antwan Jamell Pearson
Man charged with shooting dogs during Bladen Co. break-in accused of home invasion days prior
The child was missing near the pier early Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple units in Oak Island help locate child missing near pier
The filing period for most candidates wanting to run in 2021 Municipal Elections across North...
Filing period for candidates in 2021 Municipal Elections starts Friday, July 2
Oak Island units help locate missing child
Oak Island child found