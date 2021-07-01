Brunswick County officials searching for missing teen brothers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juvenile brothers. The two were last seen in the area of South Windward Drive in Supply around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anthony Alexander Lawrence, 15, was last seen wearing a gray tank top, a black Adidas hoodie, dark blue jeans, and tan military style boots. He is around 5′3′'-5′4′' tall and has an athletic build.

George Anthony Lawrence, 17, was last seen wearing a dark red Rhino shirt, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a blue Mossy Oak hat. George is possibly wearing a sling on his left arm. He is also around 5′3′'-5′4′' tall, with a slender build.

Anyone with information should contact Detective G. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833 or call 911.

