Bladen County Board of Education approves summer pay for assistant principals

Bladen County Schools assistant principals to receive $400 a day during summer program.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education approved a temporary summer pay of $400 for assistant principals.

Assistant principals were offered temporary positions as site coordinators to oversee the 4-week summer program. This program is offered for students that need additional educational opportunities.

Assistant principals in Bladen County are 10-month employees, so this pay was unanimously approved to align site coordinator pay with teacher pay during the summer program.

The summer program started June 7th and ends on July 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

