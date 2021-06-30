Unsung Heroes: Brewery, firefighters pay it forward with $10,000 donation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular brewery in the area created a “First Responders” beer that went flying off the shelves as soon as it was released, but the remarkable part was what happened behind the scenes with the proceeds.

Edward Teach Brewery is known for paying it forward-- even its guests can buy a beer for someone they appreciate with its Beer it Forward board.

“Basically, people can come in and give me an occupation or a friend or a family member and they could put money on the board so that when they come in here, they could use that money to drink,” said taproom manager Amy Walker.

Last summer, the taproom created its First Responders beer. The pale ale brought in plenty of profits, and it came as no surprise when the taproom decided the money should go to the Wilmington Fire Department.

“They’re real-life superheroes,” said Walker. “They’re there for everything. They’re there for car accidents, they’re there for all the little things.”

To the brewer’s surprise, the firefighters said ‘no thanks.’ Because the fire department isn’t a nonprofit, they couldn’t accept the donation, but they didn’t want Edward Teach’s kindness to go to waste. That’s when they asked the brewery to pay it forward.

“We got chills-- just so kind,” said Walker.” It just proved how great they really are.”

Firefighters chose NourishNC for Edward Teach to pass along the over $10,000 donation. The giving act came just in time for summer as the organization’s feeding program kicks off to serve 1,350 children.

“This is going to help feed children right here in New Hanover County from now until school gets back at the end of the summer,” said Steve McCrossan, executive director of NourishNC.” It means happier, healthier children right here in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.