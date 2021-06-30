UNCW professor publicly apologizes for ‘Blow up Republicans’ post

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A UNCW professor has apologized for a controversial social media post.

Dan Johnson, an associate professor at UNCW where he teaches recreation therapy, posted “Blow Up Republicans” on his Facebook page on May 17. The post, along with his Facebook account, have since been deleted.

“Recently, I made a mistake, and I am deeply sorry for it,” Johnson wrote in a statement released Wednesday by UNCW. “I posted a poorly worded expression of political frustration on my now-deleted personal Facebook page. I profoundly regret it. This statement does not reflect my personal values or UNCW’s culture of civil and respectful discourse.

“My attempt to ‘blow off steam’ understandably caused concern among many students, parents, alumni, and other members of the UNCW community. I deeply care about the students, faculty, and staff at UNCW, and I apologize to them and the university and Wilmington community.”

Last week, the university released a statement saying that it was aware of the deleted post and that “the university acted on the information in a timely and appropriate manner.”

Board of Trustee member Woody White sent an email to the rest of the board along with Chancellor Jose Sartarelli voicing his concerns with the Facebook post, as well as what he perceives as a double standard when it comes to free speech.

On Monday, ACCESS of Wilmington announced that Johnson had voluntarily resigned from its Board of Directors. Johnson is the founder and chair emeritus of the organization.

Johnson’s full statement can be viewed below:

