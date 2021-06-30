Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNC Board of Trustees approves Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure application

The Board of Trustees has voted 9-4 to approve Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application.
The Board of Trustees has voted 9-4 to approve Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The UNC Board of Trustees voted 9-4 to approve tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist, according to a tweet by The Daily Tar Heel.

After accepting a position with UNC Chapel Hill, Hannah-Jones, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project examining slavery, refused to join the faculty without tenure.

Report: University to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure

The vote took place at a special meeting of the Board on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are investigating a crash on Dawson Street last night.
Minor dies after crashing vehicle on Dawson Street during police pursuit, officials say
Police identify man found dead at Leland home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside
International Logistics Park
California aerospace firm picks southeastern NC for new HQ, manufacturing jobs
Fort Fisher Wedding
Unbreakable Bond: N.C. couple plans wedding in 2 weeks following cancer diagnosis
George Christopher Smoke
Third arrest made in deadly shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident, deputies say

Latest News

Hillcrest Community to be redeveloped.
Hillcrest Community to be redeveloped
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular brewery in the area created a “First Responders” beer that...
Unsung Heroes: Brewery, firefighters pay it forward with $10,000 donation
A summer jobs program sets up students for success. (Source: Voyage of Wilmington)
Summer jobs program sets up students for success
NCDOT presents proposal to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge