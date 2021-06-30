UNC Board of Trustees approves Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure application

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The UNC Board of Trustees voted 9-4 to approve tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist, according to a tweet by The Daily Tar Heel.

After accepting a position with UNC Chapel Hill, Hannah-Jones, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project examining slavery, refused to join the faculty without tenure.

The vote took place at a special meeting of the Board on Wednesday.

Dave Boliek, Haywood Cochrane, Allie Ray McCullen and John Preyer were the dissenting votes. https://t.co/eGs5NgGkQu — The Daily Tar Heel (@dailytarheel) June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.