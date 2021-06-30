Pender County Board of Education extends superintendent’s contract

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education voted Tuesday to extend the contract of Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill.

Three years have been added to Hill’s contract, which now runs through June 30, 2024.

According to a PCS spokesperson, Hill’s base salary is $126,000 and the extension includes a 5 percent increase.

Hill joined the Pender County Schools system in October 2017.

“We all are in agreement that [the Board does] appreciate all that you continue to do for our school system, and especially this year. We know how difficult it has been, so thank you,” Board Chair Cindy Fontana said in addressing Hill.

