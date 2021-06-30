North Carolina Zoo announces winning names for red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The six red wolf pups (two males and four females) recently born at the North Carolina Zoo to first-time parents, Flint and Sassy, have been named.

The six names voted for by the public in an online poll from a list of ten are Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher, and Catawba. Over 6,500 people voted.

The ten names chosen by the Zoo’s red wolf keepers are based on rivers in the Southeastern United States where critically endangered red wolves used to range.

This litter of pups is one of three born in April as part of the Zoo’s red wolf breeding program; the names of the pups in the other two litters will be announced soon.

Red wolves are considered the most endangered canid in the world and the NC Zoo now has 35, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. as a result of its breeding program.

