New Netflix series ‘Echoes’ to film in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Netflix plans to film two projects in “Hollywood East.”

Scouts for “Echoes,” a limited series about twin sisters, are said to be in Wilmington looking at potential filming locations.

Deadline reports the show is from “13 Reasons Why” executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey.

EUE/Screen Gems Studios appeared to confirm the news on Twitter today.

This is the second Netflix show that plans to film in Wilmington this year.

“Florida Man”, starring Edgar Ramirez (”American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”, “The Undoing”), is listed as in pre-production on the Wilmington Regional Film Commission website.

This is the latest project in a comeback year for the film industry in Wilmington.

FOX’s “Our Kind of People”, Amazon’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “One Summer” are also listed as in pre-production.

Starz series “Hightown”, a Netflix film “Along for the Ride”, a Blumhouse thriller starring Ethan Hawke, “The Black Phone” and “I.S.S.”, a science fiction thriller, wrapped production earlier this year.

