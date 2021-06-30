Senior Connect
New Hanover High School Athletic Director retiring after 20 years

Keith Moore, NHHS AD, is retiring after 25 years with the school.
Keith Moore, NHHS AD, is retiring after 25 years with the school.(NHC Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 25 years with New Hanover High School’s athletic department, Athletic Director Keith Moore is retiring.

A 1983 New Hanover graduate, Moore returned to his alma mater as Assistant Baseball Coach and Dean of Students in 1996, before becoming the Head Baseball Coach in 1998.

After the 2001 season, he stepped down as baseball coach to focus on his duties as Athletic Director.

His teaching career began with NHCS in 1988. In 1989, Keith accepted a job at North Brunswick High School as a teacher and Head Baseball Coach. In 1993, Keith took an educational leave of absence to be a Graduate Assistant Baseball Coach at Western Carolina University.

Moore was born and raised in Wilmington while coming up through the New Hanover County School System. Upon graduating from NHHS, he attended UNCW.

