NCDOT presents proposal to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A toll bridge could one day replace the decades-old Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, according to a proposal unveiled by the N.C. Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

During today’s regular meeting of the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, representatives with the NCDOT presented an unsolicited proposal to replace the aging Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge.

A news release from the city of Wilmington, responding to the proposal, said converting the route into a paid toll “presents several challenges that warrant careful and serious consideration.”

City officials say they have not yet had an opportunity to review the proposal but remain committed with the NCDOT to find a solution to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge “that benefits all the city’s residents.”

Following the proposal presentation, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo issued the following statement:

“As Mayor of Wilmington, I would be remiss in not expressing serious concern with the proposal to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge.

For more than 50 years, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has served as a vital connection between Wilmington and its neighbors. A toll bridge would impose a new expense on the tens of thousands of daily commuters who rely on this bridge, which has major implications for our region.

This is a matter of equity for those who travel to work across this bridge every day to make ends meet. This is a matter of livelihood for Wilmington businesses and restaurants already struggling with labor shortages. This is a matter of quality of life for those in our historic downtown whose roads would be clogged and damaged by cars and trucks in search of the only remaining free route across the Cape Fear River.

Our residents pay the very same taxes as every other North Carolinian and expect that when basic critical infrastructure needs to be replaced, it would remain free and accessible to everyone. While I recognize this was an unsolicited proposal to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which has an obligation to evaluate its merits as with any other proposal, I hope the department will take into consideration the many concerns about how this project would affect our community.”

Averaging more than 60,000 trips per day, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is one of the most heavily-traveled routes in southeastern North Carolina.

It’s worth noting that any plan to replace bridge would need the approval of the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.